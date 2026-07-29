Grant Thornton Bets Big On Growth With $5 Billion CBIZ Purchase, Creates 5th-Largest US Accounting Provider

Grant Thornton Advisors has agreed to acquire professional services firm CBIZ Inc. in a $5 billion cash deal, marking one of the largest transactions in the US accounting industry and reshaping competition among mid-sized accounting firms.

The deal will create a combined professional services platform that ranks as the fifth-largest provider of accounting, tax and advisory services in the United States.

Under the agreement, CBIZ shareholders will receive $55 per share in cash, representing an approximately 17.8% premium over CBIZ's last closing price. Following the announcement, CBIZ shares jumped 17.5% in premarket trading as investors reacted positively to the acquisition offer.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

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Deal Strengthens Grant Thornton's Position Beyond the Big Four

The acquisition will significantly expand Grant Thornton's presence in the US accounting market, where the industry is dominated by the Big Four firms: Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC.

Before the deal, Grant Thornton and CBIZ ranked among the largest accounting firms outside the Big Four. The combination will create a platform with operations across more than 20 countries and territories and expected annual revenue of nearly $7.5 billion.

Grant Thornton Advisors CEO Jim Peko said the combination would allow the firm to expand its ability to support businesses from early growth stages to global expansion by combining Grant Thornton's international platform with CBIZ's market presence.

The deal reflects a broader consolidation trend in the accounting sector as mid-market firms look to scale their advisory, tax and consulting capabilities to compete with larger global players.

CBIZ Expansion Builds on Previous Growth Strategy

CBIZ has expanded rapidly in recent years through acquisitions. In 2024, the company acquired accounting firm Marcum in a transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion, creating one of the largest accounting platforms in the US.

The acquisition of CBIZ by Grant Thornton will further combine resources, technology capabilities and client networks. CBIZ has historically focused on serving small and mid-sized businesses with accounting, tax, advisory and insurance-related services.

The transaction is also backed by New Mountain Capital, which previously invested in Grant Thornton. After the acquisition closes, Grant Thornton plans to separate CBIZ's benefits and insurance services division into a new standalone company supported by New Mountain Capital.

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