The Thomas Crown Affair Teaser Trailer: Michael B Jordan Returns In New Heist Thriller — Check Release Date

The Thomas Crown Affair has unveiled its first trailer, giving audiences a glimpse of Michael B Jordan's latest directorial venture.

The upcoming heist thriller features Jordan in the lead role as Thomas Crown, a wealthy art thief whose carefully planned crimes become complicated when he develops feelings for the woman investigating him.

The film is a fresh interpretation of the classic story and marks Jordan's return as a director after Creed III (2023). The project aims to bring a modern perspective to the character while retaining elements of romance, style, and high-stakes action associated with previous adaptations.

The Thomas Crown Affair Story And Plot

The Thomas Crown Affair follows Thomas Crown, a billionaire businessman who secretly steals priceless artworks while maintaining his elite image. His life changes when an insurance investigator starts tracking his carefully planned heists, leading to a complicated romance between them.

As Crown faces pressure from those trying to expose him, a dangerous antagonist played by Kenneth Branagh threatens his plans. Unlike earlier versions, Michael B Jordan's adaptation explores Crown's deeper motives, showing him as someone trying to return stolen artefacts to their rightful creators.

ALSO READ: Heart Beat Season 3 Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

The Thomas Crown Affair Cast And Crew

Michael B Jordan stars as Thomas Crown and also directs the film. The cast includes Adria Arjona as the investigator, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, and Danai Gurira in key roles.

The screenplay has been written by Drew Pearce, based on an earlier draft by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson. The film is inspired by the original 1968 movie, written by Alan R Trustman, and starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. A remake was released in 1999, featuring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

The film is produced by Michael B Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo for Outlier Society, along with Charles Roven for Atlas Entertainment. Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff of Toberoff Productions are also attached as producers, while Alan Trustman serves as executive producer.

The Thomas Crown Affair Release Date

The Thomas Crown Affair will release in theatres on March 5, 2027. The film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and will initially have a theatrical release before its digital streaming availability is announced. The project is expected to be one of Amazon MGM's major cinematic releases of 2027.

Watch Trailer Here:

ALSO READ: Jumanji: Open World Official Trailer Release: Fans Say 'Can't Wait' For Christmas

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.