Piramal Pharma Q1 Results: Net Loss Narrows As Margin Expands; Revenue Up 17%

Piramal Pharma Ltd. reported a narrower consolidated net loss for the first quarter of FY27, supported by double-digit revenue growth and a sharp improvement in operating margins.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 69.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs 81.7 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the company's quarterly earnings filing.

Revenue from operations rose 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,270 crore, up from Rs 1,934 crore a year earlier.

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Operating performance improved significantly during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 82.9% to Rs 195 crore, compared with Rs 107 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 8.6%, from 5.5% in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting stronger operating leverage and improved profitability.

Piramal Pharma Q1 (Consolidated, YoY)

• Net Loss at Rs 69.4 crore versus loss of Rs 81.7 crore

• Revenue up 17.4% to Rs 2,270 crore versus Rs 1,934 crore

• Ebitda up 82.9% to Rs 195 crore versus Rs 107 crore

• Ebitda Margin at 8.6% versus 5.5%

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