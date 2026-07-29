US Fed Meeting 2026 Live: US Stocks Wobble Ahead Of Warsh Decision; Rate Hike Not Ruled Out

The US Federal Reserve will wrap up its two-day policy meeting today, July 29, with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) widely expected to hold interest rates steady. Investors are focused on Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's upcoming press conference for clues on future rate cuts.

Facing inflation that has hovered above the 2% target for over five years, Warsh recently told Congress he has "no tolerance" for high inflation, underscoring the central bank's firm stance on price stability in what marks his second policy meeting as chair.

Stay with us for live updates from the US Federal Reserve meeting, including the Fed's interest rate decision, latest from Kevin Warsh, market reaction and more.