US Fed Meeting 2026 Live: US Stocks Wobble Ahead Of Warsh Decision; Rate Hike Not Ruled Out
Follow live updates from the US Federal Reserve meeting, including the Fed's interest rate decision, latest from Kevin Warsh, market reaction and more.
The US Federal Reserve will wrap up its two-day policy meeting today, July 29, with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) widely expected to hold interest rates steady. Investors are focused on Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's upcoming press conference for clues on future rate cuts.
Facing inflation that has hovered above the 2% target for over five years, Warsh recently told Congress he has "no tolerance" for high inflation, underscoring the central bank's firm stance on price stability in what marks his second policy meeting as chair.
Stay with us for live updates from the US Federal Reserve meeting, including the Fed's interest rate decision, latest from Kevin Warsh, market reaction and more.
US Fed Meeting Live: September Rate Hike Remains In Focus
While a July pause is the consensus baseline, the door for a September rate hike stays wide open. With both economic growth and employment holding up remarkably well, sticky inflation could force the central bank's hand later this year. Traders are pricing in these odds heavily: the CME FedWatch tool currently indicates that nearly 55% of the market anticipates a rate hike in September.
US Fed Meeting Live: Warsh's Focus On Fighting Inflation
Curbing inflation remains Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s top objective. A 25-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday would solidify Warsh’s commitment to restoring price stability, according to Frank Flight, head of macro strategy at Citadel Securities. As reported by Bloomberg, Flight noted that such a move would also signal a shift away from the Fed’s tradition of providing extensive forward guidance on future policy decisions.
US Fed Meeting Live: Warsh Leads Second FOMC Meeting
In just his second FOMC meeting as Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh is already signaling a shift in how the central bank operates. Earlier this month, he established five independent task forces to review the Fed’s decision-making process, highlighting a deliberate effort to rethink its approach to monetary policy.
US Fed Meeting Live: Markets Under Pressure
U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling more than 400 points, as investors turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and rising crude oil prices added to inflation concerns.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 407.73 points, or 0.77%, at 52,339.59 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 slipped 16.90 points, or 0.23%, to 7,411.88, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 72.34 points, or 0.29%, to 24,804.58.
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US Fed Meeting Live: Wall Street Flat Ahead Of Rate Decision
S&P falls 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 falls 0.1%.
US Fed Meeting Live: What Markets Will Watch
The biggest focus may not be the rate decision itself but what Warsh says afterwards.
Investors will closely parse his comments for any indication of whether the Fed is becoming more comfortable with another rate hike later this year or still believes inflation risks can be managed without further tightening.
They will also watch for dissent within the Federal Open Market Committee. If more officials vote in favour of raising rates despite a decision to hold, it could signal that the Fed is moving closer to tightening policy in the coming months.
US Fed Meeting Live: Why Warsh May Choose To Wait
Even with some Fed officials leaning toward higher rates, analysts believe Warsh has several reasons to keep policy unchanged for now.
He recently suggested that one-off increases in energy prices or AI-related investment costs do not necessarily translate into persistent inflation. Instead, he argued that supply responses could eventually ease those pressures, reducing the need for immediate monetary tightening.
Warsh has also launched multiple task forces to examine whether artificial intelligence, productivity gains and broader changes in the economy require the Fed to rethink how it measures inflation and growth. Delivering a rate hike before those reviews are complete could undermine those longer-term policy initiatives.
US Fed Meeting Live: A Divided Fed
The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged throughout the year while assessing whether inflation driven by tariffs and higher energy prices following the Iran conflict would calm down on its own. That hasn't entirely happened.
Inflation has remained above the Fed's 2% target, prompting several policymakers to argue that interest rates may need to stay higher or even rise further to keep price pressures under control.
Recent projections also showed more officials expecting at least one rate hike this year, suggesting the debate within the central bank is becoming more evenly split.
Even so, Warsh has offered little indication of where he stands. Since taking over as Fed chair, he has argued that the central bank should stop signalling policy decisions months in advance and instead respond to economic data as it evolves.
US Fed Meeting Live: Will Kevin Warsh Hike, Hold Rates Or Keep Them Unchanged?
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. But unlike previous meetings, there's far less certainty about what comes next.
While most investors still expect the Fed to stay on hold, some policymakers have argued that inflation remains stubborn enough to justify another rate hike. Others believe it's still too early to tighten policy further.
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