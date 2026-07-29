Vedanta Power Q1: Company Swings Into Net Loss As One-Time Costs Weigh; Revenue Climbs 31%

Vedanta Power Ltd. swung to a loss of Rs 423 crore, compared to net profit of Rs 88 crore, according to financial results data for the quarter ended June 30, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday. The revenue saw a 31.3% to Rs 2,607 crore, from Rs 1,986 crore. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) down 30.2% to Rs 291 crore versus Rs 417 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted 11.2% from 21%.

Vedanta Power Q1 (Cons,YoY)

• Net Loss at Rs 423 crore versus Profit of Rs 88 crore

• Revenue up 31.3% to Rs 2,607 crore versus Rs 1,986 crore

• EBITDA down 30.2% to Rs 291 crore versus Rs 417 crore

• EBITDA Margin at 11.2% versus 21%

Vedanta Power Q1 Stock Price Movement

Share price of Vedanta Ltd. saw a 1.99% uptick to settle at Rs 264.50, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.99% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 260.15, compared to its previous close of Rs 259.35. During today's trading session, Vedanta Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 260.10 to Rs 265.50.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 249.70 and a high of Rs 795.00. On the performance front, Vedanta Ltd. share price is down 39.82% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Vedanta Ltd. is Rs 1.78 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 6.49.

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