Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set To Dethrone Avengers: Endgame With Record-Breaking Advance Bookings In India

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day is creating history at the Indian box office even before its theatrical release.

Starring Tom Holland, the latest Spider-Man film has witnessed extraordinary demand nationwide, with advance ticket sales reaching unprecedented levels. The strong pre-release response has positioned the superhero blockbuster to register one of the biggest debuts ever for a Hollywood film in India.

Advance Booking Nears Historic Milestone

According to a Sacnilk report, Brand New Day has already generated more than Rs 85-crore gross in bookings for its opening weekend. Of that, over Rs 45-crore gross has come from advance sales for the opening day alone.

With bookings continuing at a rapid pace, the film is expected to surpass the estimated Rs 90-crore opening weekend advance booking record held by Avengers: Endgame. If the momentum continues, Brand New Day could also become the first Hollywood film in India to cross Rs 100-crore gross in pre-sales before release.

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Poised For Record-Breaking Opening

The impressive advance sales have significantly boosted expectations for the film's box office performance. Industry projections suggest Brand New Day is on course to deliver the biggest opening day and largest opening weekend ever recorded by a Hollywood release in India, overtaking the benchmarks previously set by Avengers: Endgame.

The demand has been especially strong across premium formats and national multiplex chains, indicating robust occupancy throughout the opening weekend. Trade analysts expect the film to rewrite multiple box office records during its first four days in theatres.

Strong Global Buzz Ahead of Release

The excitement is not limited to India. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also tracking for one of the biggest worldwide openings in cinema history, driven by exceptional bookings across several international markets and overwhelmingly positive early buzz.

Backed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, the film is set to release in India on July 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with screenings across multiple premium formats. The combination of strong fan anticipation and record-breaking pre-sales has made Spider-Man: Brand New Day one of the most-awaited global theatrical releases of the year.

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