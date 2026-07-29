SBI Card, Google Pay Partner To Launch Fully Digital 'Flex SBI Card'; Offer Rs 1,000 Welcome Benefits

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited has launched the Google Pay Flex SBI Card in partnership with Google Pay, introducing a fully digital credit card designed to combine credit payments, UPI transactions and instant rewards within a single digital ecosystem.

The co-branded card was launched on July 29, 2026, and is available on both RuPay and Visa networks.

The new card is part of SBI Cards' strategy to strengthen its presence in India's rapidly growing digital payments market. Through the partnership, customers can apply for the card, manage their accounts, track transactions and access repayment options directly through the Google Pay application.

Google Pay Flex SBI Card Introduces Stars Reward System

The key feature of the new card is its “Stars” reward system, where 1 Star equals Rs 1. Customers can earn Stars on eligible purchases and redeem them instantly during payments or against selected vouchers through the Google Pay app.

The card offers a tiered reward structure based on spending levels. Customers can earn rewards on everyday purchases, including groceries, utility payments, shopping, travel and other transactions. The programme allows users to earn up to 18,000 Stars annually under the base reward structure.

The card also comes with a Rs 1,000 welcome benefit for new customers. It includes benefits linked to the first Google Pay payment, joining fee payment and early usage milestones.

Also Read: SBI Cards Q1 Results, Profit Up 20% As Bad Loans Improve, Spending Surges

Annual Fee Waiver Linked To Spending

The Google Pay Flex SBI Card carries a joining and annual renewal fee of Rs 499 plus applicable taxes. However, SBI Card will reverse the annual fee if customers achieve annual spending of Rs 1 lakh.

The fee structure positions the card towards mass-market digital users who want reward benefits without moving into premium credit card categories.

The card also supports digital payment features such as Google Pay tokenisation for tap-to-pay transactions. The RuPay variant allows users to link their credit card with UPI, enabling credit-based payments at millions of merchant locations.

SBI Cards Focuses On Digital Growth After Strong Q1 FY27 Results

The launch follows strong financial performance by SBI Cards during the first quarter of FY27. The company reported a 20% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 664 crore, compared with Rs 556 crore in Q1 FY26.

SBI Cards' total credit card spends increased 27% year-on-year to Rs 1,18,475 crore, highlighting continued growth in consumer spending and digital transactions. The company's total cards-in-force reached 2.26 crore, registering 7% year-on-year growth.

Asset quality also improved during the quarter, with the company's Gross Stage 3 ratio declining to 2.04% from 2.41% in Q4 FY26. The improvement helped support profitability and reduce pressure from stressed assets.

Also Read: SBI Card Leads Credit Card Additions In May; Spending Rises Across Top Issuers

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.