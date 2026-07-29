Oil Price Rebound Can Renew Threat To Fiscal Health, Finance Ministry Warns

Persistent geopolitical uncertainty and a sustained rise in global crude oil prices could renew pressure on India's fiscal and external balances, with the Ministry of Finance cautioning that higher energy costs may weigh on both the fiscal deficit and current account.

In its July Monthly Economic Review, the finance ministry said the Indian economy remains resilient despite an uncertain global environment, but warned that a sustained rise in crude oil prices, driven by persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia, poses a significant risk to the country's macroeconomic stability.

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According to the report, a sustained rebound in oil prices could increase the government's financing burden while also widening the current account deficit by raising India's import bill. "Nevertheless, the recent resurgence in global crude oil prices, if sustained, could re-emerge as a source of pressure on financing of both the fiscal deficit and the current account balance," the Economic Times reported, citing the report.

The ministry noted that continued tensions in the Gulf region and potential disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have already contributed to higher energy prices, posing upside risks to inflation and external sector stability. Despite these concerns, the review said India's macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong.

The external sector has been supported by robust merchandise exports, a healthy services trade surplus, strong remittance inflows and comfortable foreign exchange reserves. It added that recent policy measures are expected to bolster capital inflows in the coming months.

The ministry highlighted that India's current account recorded a surplus of $2.8 billion during April-May 2026, compared with a deficit of $4.1 billion in the corresponding period last year, aided by resilient services exports and higher remittances.

Foreign exchange reserves stood at $675.2 billion as of July 10, providing an import cover of nearly 10 months and offering a significant buffer against external shocks, the ministry said, while cautioning that a prolonged surge in crude oil prices could test India's fiscal and external resilience.

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