India's Infrastructure Projects See Rs 4.92 Lakh Crore Cost Overruns: MoSPI

- India monitors 1,847 infrastructure projects with a revised cost of Rs 40.54 lakh crore
- Cumulative cost overruns reached Rs 4.92 lakh crore as of June 2026
- 709 projects have crossed 80% physical progress, showing nearing completion
India's infrastructure projects monitored by the government have recorded cumulative cost overruns of Rs 4.92 lakh crore as of June 2026, while more than one-third of projects have crossed 80% physical progress, according to the latest Flash Report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
The government is currently monitoring 1,847 infrastructure projects with a revised cost of Rs 40.54 lakh crore through its PAIMANA (Project Appraisal, Implementation and Monitoring) portal.
Expenditure on these projects has reached Rs 21.97 lakh crore, accounting for 54.18% of the revised project value, indicating steady progress in implementation.
Cost Overruns Cross Rs 4.92 Lakh Crore
The projects were originally sanctioned at a combined cost of Rs 35.62 lakh crore, but the revised estimate has risen to Rs 40.54 lakh crore, resulting in an overall cost escalation of Rs 4.92 lakh crore, according to the report.
The report also shows that 709 projects, or around 39% of the total, have achieved more than 80% physical progress, while 337 projects have crossed 80% financial completion, indicating that a significant number are nearing completion.
MoSPI said the project portfolio includes both newly launched projects and those in advanced stages of implementation.
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Transport And Logistics Account For More Than Half Of Project Cost
Transport and logistics account for the largest share of India's monitored infrastructure projects, with 1,341 projects carrying a revised investment of Rs 22.32 lakh crore, representing 55% of the total project value.
These include roads, highways, railways, airports, ports, urban public transport and inland waterways.
The energy sector ranks second with 207 projects worth Rs 10.38 lakh crore, accounting for 26% of the total revised project value. The projects span electricity generation and transmission, oil and gas infrastructure, power distribution networks and energy storage facilities.
Communication infrastructure comprises 15 projects worth Rs 2.64 lakh crore, while 56 water and sanitation projects have a revised value of Rs 2.08 lakh crore.
Road Transport Ministry Leads Project Implementation
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways accounts for the largest share of monitored projects, implementing 1,022 projects with a revised value of Rs 9.89 lakh crore, or nearly 24% of the total project investment.
The Ministry of Railways follows with 255 projects worth Rs 8.69 lakh crore, while the Ministry of Coal is implementing 121 projects with a revised value of Rs 2.22 lakh crore.
Other major contributors include the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, which together account for hundreds of projects valued at several lakh crore rupees.
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769 Mega Projects Under Implementation
Of the 1,847 monitored projects, 769 have an individual cost of Rs 1,000 crore or more, while the remaining 1,078 fall under the major project category.
MoSPI said the PAIMANA platform is used to monitor infrastructure projects across 17 central ministries and departments, enabling regular reviews and helping identify implementation bottlenecks.
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