India's Infrastructure Projects See Rs 4.92 Lakh Crore Cost Overruns: MoSPI

India's infrastructure projects monitored by the government have recorded cumulative cost overruns of Rs 4.92 lakh crore as of June 2026, while more than one-third of projects have crossed 80% physical progress, according to the latest Flash Report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The government is currently monitoring 1,847 infrastructure projects with a revised cost of Rs 40.54 lakh crore through its PAIMANA (Project Appraisal, Implementation and Monitoring) portal.

Expenditure on these projects has reached Rs 21.97 lakh crore, accounting for 54.18% of the revised project value, indicating steady progress in implementation.

Cost Overruns Cross Rs 4.92 Lakh Crore

The projects were originally sanctioned at a combined cost of Rs 35.62 lakh crore, but the revised estimate has risen to Rs 40.54 lakh crore, resulting in an overall cost escalation of Rs 4.92 lakh crore, according to the report.

The report also shows that 709 projects, or around 39% of the total, have achieved more than 80% physical progress, while 337 projects have crossed 80% financial completion, indicating that a significant number are nearing completion.

MoSPI said the project portfolio includes both newly launched projects and those in advanced stages of implementation.