Q1 Results Live Updates: HUL Misses Estimates; L&T, Varun Beverages, Suzlon Energy Earnings In Focus

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 28, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as HUL, L&T, Varun Beverages, Suzlon Energy and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.

At least 70+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Tuesday, continuing the busy week. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights HUL and L&T. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.