Q1 Results Live Updates: HUL Misses Estimates; L&T, Varun Beverages, Suzlon Energy Earnings In Focus
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as HUL, L&T, Varun Beverages, Suzlon Energy and 70+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 28, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as HUL, L&T, Varun Beverages, Suzlon Energy and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 70+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Tuesday, continuing the busy week. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights HUL and L&T. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Q1 Results Live: HUL Shares See Sharp Fall
Q1 Results Live: Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Falls 3%
Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 3% at Rs 2,673 crore vs Rs 2,756 crore
- Revenue up 10% at Rs 17,341 crore vs Rs 15,757 crore
- EBITDA up 8.4% at Rs 3,947 crore vs Rs 3,640 crore
- EBITDA margin at 22.8% vs 23.1% YoY
Q1 Results Live: HUL Segment Performance
Home Care
- Revenue up 13% at Rs 6,554 crore YoY
- EBIT up 1% at Rs 1,137 crore YoY
Personal Care
- Revenue up 3% at Rs 2,624 crore YoY
- EBIT up 9% at Rs 517 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: HUL Misses Estimates
Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results - Cons
- Net profit at Rs 2,673 crore vs estimate of Rs 2,811 crore
- Revenue at Rs 17,341 crore vs estimate of Rs 17,571 crore
- EBITDA at Rs 3,947 crore vs estimate of Rs 3,980 crore
- EBITDA margin at 22.8% vs estimate of 22.7%
- Volume growth at 5% YoY vs estimate of 6–8%
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