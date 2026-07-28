Karnataka Shocker: Husband Hangs Wife To Death Over Suspected Affair, Records Her Final Moments

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Karnataka's Bagalkot district after he suspected her of having an affair, police said. The suspect allegedly recorded videos of her last moments and shared them with several people before he was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as Praveen Jigalur, while the victim was Bhagyashree Jigalur. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the couple's home in Galagali village, located in Bilagi taluk.

According to the police, Praveen allegedly attacked Bhagyashree with a wooden log before hanging her. Investigators further claimed that he recorded a video after the assault and also made a video call to her parents while she was still alive, forcing them to witness the attack. Police said the suspect later shared the footage with several contacts.

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Initial investigations suggest the couple had been having marital problems for some time. Bhagyashree had reportedly left her home about two months ago following frequent arguments and had been staying with her parents in Mahalingpur.

Police said Praveen recently convinced her to return, promising they would settle their differences and live peacefully together. However, investigators believe she was allegedly killed within hours of returning home.

Officials also noted that the wall behind the spot where Bhagyashree was found had the couple's names written during their wedding ceremony.

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Bilagi police arrived at the home after receiving information about the incident and began an investigation. The suspect has since been taken into custody.

Police are now looking into the events that led up to the alleged murder, including the motive for the crime and the sharing of the videos. Statements from family members and other witnesses are being recorded as part of the investigation, and forensic evidence is also being examined. Further legal action will follow based on the findings of the probe, police said.

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