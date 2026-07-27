Rajasthan Shocker: Couple Throws Two Minor Children Into Water Tank, Dies By Suicide

A family of four, including two minor children, tragically died after a married couple allegedly threw their children into a water storage tank before jumping in themselves in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Jasraj Suthar, a carpenter who had recently returned from Maharashtra, his 28-year-old wife Nirma, and their two children: a son, Bharat, reported as seven to ten years old, and a five-year-old daughter, Manisha.

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According to the police, reported by PTI, the incident is suspected to have stemmed from a domestic dispute. Prima facie evidence indicates that the couple allegedly threw their two minor children into the water tank before jumping in after them.

Jasraj's brother reportedly witnessed him jumping into the tank and raised an immediate alarm. Although family members and local villagers rushed to the spot to pull them out, all four individuals had already drowned by the time they were recovered from the water.

The victims were initially rushed to a hospital in Loharki and later transferred to Pokaran Hospital, where doctors officially declared them dead on arrival.

Ramdevra Station House Officer (SHO) Devkishan stated that a police team reached the hospital upon receiving information, and the bodies have since been kept in the mortuary pending a post-mortem examination, according to The Times of India.

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"We are investigating the matter from all angles," SHO Devkishan said, noting that while a case of mass suicide is strongly suspected, authorities are also examining other angles, including potential foul play. A team has already inspected the village water tank, and further legal action will be taken after receiving a formal report from the family.

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