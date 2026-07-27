IDFC First Bank Q1 Review: JPMorgan Hikes Target, Morgan Stanley Flags Valuation Hurdle — Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

IDFC First Bank Q1 Review: Leading global brokerages JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have raised their target prices for IDFC First Bank following the robust performance by the private lender in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2026-27. The private bank's net profit more than doubled in the first quarter of current fiscal while the asset quality also improved sequentially.

While the brokerages acknowledged the lender's strong operational metrics and positive management guidance, the overall investment ratings remain split due to differing views on the stock's current valuation. Here's what JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley analysts said about IDFC First Bank after the bank reported its June quarter earnings scorecard:

JPMorgan: Bullish Momentum Continues

JPMorgan remains highly optimistic about the bank's trajectory, maintaining an 'overweight' rating while hiking its target price to Rs 90 (up from Rs 84). The brokerage highlighted that the bank's core trends are exceptionally strong and that recent management guidance upgrades serve as a definitive positive for the stock. The key performance drivers include:

Robust Credit, Deposit Growth: Advances surged by 20%, fueled primarily by healthy demand in the retail and SME segments. On the liability side, total deposits grew by 18%, heavily underpinned by strong Current Account Savings Account (CASA) traction.

Margin Expansion: The bank reported a notable improvement in its Net Interest Margin (NIM), which was directly driven by a structural reduction in its cost of funds (CoF).

Healthier Balance Sheet: Overall asset quality (AQ) continued to strengthen during the quarter, solidifying the foundation for future loan growth.

Morgan Stanley: Strong Execution, Fully Valued

Taking a more measured stance, Morgan Stanley maintained its 'equal-weight' rating on the stock but raised its target price to Rs 75 (up from Rs 65). The brokerage acknowledged the bank's Q1 outperformance but cited longer-term valuation concerns as the primary anchor for its neutral rating. The key takeaways from Morgan Stanley's analysis are as follows:

Earnings Beat: The mid-sized lender successfully beat the brokerage's estimates on both NIM and credit costs for the quarter.

Positive Future Guidance: The company has guided for continued operational improvement, setting a clear Return on Assets (ROA) target of 1.0% by FY27.

Industry Context: Analysts noted that the bank's positive rate of change aligns well with the broader momentum currently seen across other mid-sized private banks in the sector.

The Valuation Hurdle: Despite the strong fundamental performance, Morgan Stanley pointed out that at 1.3x FY28 Price-to-Book (P/B), the stock's current valuation is running well ahead of its Return on Equity (ROE) potential-even when factoring in expected growth three years down the line.

IDFC First Bank Q1 Results

The private lender posted its highest-ever quarterly profit in the June quarter of FY27. The bottom-line rose from Rs 463 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 1,075 crore. Net interest income rose 21% to Rs 5,972 crore from Rs 4,933 crore.

Operating profit was up 14% to Rs 2,553 crore from Rs 2,239 crore. Provisions declined on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,144 crore from Rs 1,659 crore, but they rose on a sequential basis from 869 crore.

Asset quality improved as gross NPA declined to 1.51% from 1.61% in the preceding quarter and Net NPA declined to 0.44% from 0.48% sequentially.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.