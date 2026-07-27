'Global In Character': Raamdeo Agrawal Shares Big Private Sector Trends Reshaping India's Business Landscape

India's private-market landscape is giving rise to a new breed of businesses, and veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal sees some particularly interesting trends taking shape.

From companies building businesses for global markets to consumer brands reaching significant scale in a fraction of the time they once needed, Agrawal believes the changing entrepreneurial ecosystem is opening up fresh possibilities.

Asked about developments in the private sector that have caught his attention recently, Agrawal said he has been meeting several private companies that are "global in character".

Indian Businesses Looking Beyond Borders

Among the developments, Agrawal pointed to the emergence of services companies whose addressable market stretches well beyond India.

These aren't necessarily conventional computer services businesses. He mentioned areas such as global ticketing and tourism, citing the example of a tourism company involved in curating around 20,000 sites across the world.

For Agrawal, such businesses are part of a broader shift towards companies being built in India with an international character from the outset.

Also Read: "This Could Be Bigger Than China": Raamdeo Agrawal On India's AI Supercycle

Brands Are Getting Bigger, Faster

The speed at which newer consumer brands are expanding is another development that stands out.

Agrawal pointed specifically to quick commerce as an enabler of this acceleration. Brands can now grow to around Rs 1,000 crore-Rs 2,000 crore in scale within two to four years, compared with the eight to 10 years such expansion could have required earlier.

That compressed growth cycle is changing how quickly young businesses can establish a meaningful presence in the market.

A New Generation Of Global Companies

Agrawal described the current environment for new startups as "very exciting", particularly because companies emerging from India are increasingly capable of developing into global businesses.

What appears to interest Agrawal is not simply the number of new ventures being created, but the changing nature of those businesses — their ability to scale rapidly and pursue opportunities beyond the domestic market.

The emergence of such companies, he indicated, marks an important shift for India's entrepreneurial landscape.

Also Read: Eternal Says Current Level Of Quick Commerce Discounting Won't Continue Beyond Near Term

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