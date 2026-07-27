Dr Lal PathLabs Shares Hit Fresh 52-week High After Q1 Profit Jumps 29% YoY

Dr Lal PathLabs were buzzing in trade on Monday, with the scrip rallying as much as 7.79% to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,893.65 apiece.

At 9:30 am, Dr Lal PathLabs shares were trading 7.24% higher at 1883.80 apiece. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 76,654 levels, up 0.78%.

Dr Lal PathLabs shares gained after the diagnostic services provider reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), driven by robust growth in revenue and profitability.

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The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 170 crore, up 28.8% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 132 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 19.1% YoY to Rs 798 crore, compared with Rs 670 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance also improved, with EBITDA rising 28.7% YoY to Rs 248 crore from Rs 192 crore in Q1FY26. The EBITDA margin expanded to 31%, compared with 28.7% in the year-ago period.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY27. The company has fixed July 30, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. It said the dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

ALSO READ: Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 29% YoY, Revenue Rises 19%; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date





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