Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 29% YoY, Revenue Rises 19%; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2026, with double-digit growth in revenue and profitability.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 28.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 170 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 132 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, or topline, increased 19.1% YoY to Rs 798 crore from Rs 670 crore a year ago.

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At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 28.7% to Rs 248 crore, compared with Rs 192 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 31% from 28.7% in Q1FY26.

The company's board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27.

“The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend shall be July 30, 2026. The Interim Dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration,” the company said.

Meanwhile, on the bourses at around 1:55 pm, Dr Lal PathLabs shares were trading 0.31% higher at Rs 1,691.90 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.45% lower at 76,046 levels.

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