Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates Despite Governance Overhang

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. reported a stronger-than-expected June quarter, with revenue, profit and operating earnings beating Street estimates, while the company's board also sought to reassure investors after taking cognisance of a recent SEBI warning letter over compliance-related matters.

On a consolidated basis, the Vedanta Group company posted a net profit of Rs 5,469 crore, up 8.7% sequentially from Rs 5,033 crore. Revenue increased 1.5% to Rs 13,747 crore, while EBITDA rose 4.5% to Rs 8,050 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 58.6% from 56.9% in the previous quarter.

The miner outperformed analyst expectations across key financial metrics. Revenue came in above the consensus estimate of Rs 12,716 crore, while EBITDA exceeded expectations of Rs 7,647 crore. Net profit also surpassed the Street estimate of Rs 5,038 crore, reflecting resilient operating performance despite a softer commodity price environment.

However, alongside its earnings announcement, Hindustan Zinc disclosed that its board had taken cognisance of a letter issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regarding certain alleged non-compliances.

In an exchange filing, the company said the observations highlighted by the market regulator were "inadvertent" and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance. The board added that it was satisfied with the corrective measures implemented by the company following SEBI's warning.

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