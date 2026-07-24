Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Down Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Tops $100 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,689. On Thursday, the benchmarks extended losses for a fourth consecutive session, marking their longest losing streak since June 6, as higher Brent crude prices weighed on sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell 126.65 points, or 0.53%, to 23,869.60, while the Sensex declined 363.66 points, or 0.47%, to 76,391.39.

Asian stock markets fell across the board on Friday after a renewed selloff in technology shares on Wall Street and another jump in crude oil prices prompted investors to scale back risk exposure.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.46%, South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.04%, Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.57%, while China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01%.

The weakness reflected growing unease over the outlook for artificial intelligence-related investments, with investors questioning whether record levels of spending by technology companies will deliver earnings growth strong enough to support current valuations. The cautious mood was amplified by rising geopolitical tensions and higher energy costs.

Brent crude climbed above $100 a barrel, reinforcing fears that prolonged strength in oil prices could reignite inflationary pressures. The advance in crude also pushed U.S. Treasury yields to fresh yearly highs and lifted the dollar as traders increased bets that central banks may have to keep monetary policy tighter for longer.

Wall Street offered little encouragement overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points, extending its recent losing streak, while the S&P 500 shed 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 2.2%, recording its sharpest single-day decline since late June, as disappointing earnings from two technology heavyweights added to pressure on semiconductor stocks.

U.S. futures were steadier in early Asian trade. S&P 500 futures were little changed, Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by around 20 points.

Investors are expected to keep a close watch on crude oil prices, geopolitical developments in the Middle East, corporate earnings and signals from central banks as they gauge whether the latest bout of volatility in global equities has further to run.