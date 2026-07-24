Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Down Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Tops $100 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,689, compared to Thursday's index close of 23,869.60.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,689. On Thursday, the benchmarks extended losses for a fourth consecutive session, marking their longest losing streak since June 6, as higher Brent crude prices weighed on sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell 126.65 points, or 0.53%, to 23,869.60, while the Sensex declined 363.66 points, or 0.47%, to 76,391.39.
Asian stock markets fell across the board on Friday after a renewed selloff in technology shares on Wall Street and another jump in crude oil prices prompted investors to scale back risk exposure.
Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.46%, South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.04%, Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.57%, while China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01%.
The weakness reflected growing unease over the outlook for artificial intelligence-related investments, with investors questioning whether record levels of spending by technology companies will deliver earnings growth strong enough to support current valuations. The cautious mood was amplified by rising geopolitical tensions and higher energy costs.
Brent crude climbed above $100 a barrel, reinforcing fears that prolonged strength in oil prices could reignite inflationary pressures. The advance in crude also pushed U.S. Treasury yields to fresh yearly highs and lifted the dollar as traders increased bets that central banks may have to keep monetary policy tighter for longer.
Wall Street offered little encouragement overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points, extending its recent losing streak, while the S&P 500 shed 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 2.2%, recording its sharpest single-day decline since late June, as disappointing earnings from two technology heavyweights added to pressure on semiconductor stocks.
U.S. futures were steadier in early Asian trade. S&P 500 futures were little changed, Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by around 20 points.
Investors are expected to keep a close watch on crude oil prices, geopolitical developments in the Middle East, corporate earnings and signals from central banks as they gauge whether the latest bout of volatility in global equities has further to run.
Stock Market Live: Abbott India, Intellect Design Arena Among Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend
Abbott India and Intellect Design Arena will trade ex-special dividend. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute and Shyam Metalics and Energy will trade ex-interim dividend, while Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will trade ex-stock split.
Stock Market Live: Neogen Chemicals, NTPC Among Companies To Consider Fundraising
Neogen Chemicals, NTPC, Shriram Finance, Share India Securities, CreditAccess Grameen and Spectrum Electrical Industries will hold board meetings to consider fundraising proposals.
Stock Market Live: Infosys, Swiggy, Cyient, Vedanta And PFC In Focus
• Infosys named Ashiss Kumar Dash CEO-designate until March 31, 2027, and plans to appoint him CEO and Managing Director from April 1, 2027. Swiggy capped aggregate foreign ownership at 49.5%. Cyient agreed to acquire TAO Digital Solutions and completed the buyback of 64 lakh shares. PFC raised its borrowing limit to Rs 9 lakh crore, while CemIndia Projects approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore.
• Vedanta group entities entered into a $2.25 billion financing agreement. Aurobindo Pharma’s subsidiary will acquire an 80% stake in A1 Biochem Group’s CRO business for $17 million. SEAMEC signed two diving services agreements worth $9.42 million and $9.96 million. ACME Solar operationalised battery storage projects totalling 3.62 GWh in Rajasthan.
• Jai Corp suspended operations at its Vasona unit due to flooding. Servotech Renewable Power Systems detected an alleged internal fraud with an estimated impact of Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore. Blue Dart received a GST notice involving a Rs 21.04 crore tax demand, Rs 14.42 crore interest and Rs 2.10 crore penalty. RailTel secured a Rs 32.75 crore railway order, while KRN HVAC Products received a Rs 50.87 crore domestic order.
Stock Market Live: Q1 Results Announced After Thursday's Close
Cyient (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 2,076 crore versus Rs 1,927 crore.
- Ebit up 20.1% to Rs 187 crore versus Rs 156 crore.
- Margin at 9% versus 8.1%.
- Net profit up 90% to Rs 104 crore versus Rs 54.8 crore.
- Other income at Rs 7 crore versus Rs 27 crore.
- Q4 FY26 included a one-time loss of Rs 71 crore.
Meesho (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 48.3% to Rs 3,713 crore versus Rs 2,504 crore.
- Ebitda loss at Rs 224.7 crore versus loss of Rs 264.4 crore.
- Net loss at Rs 132.8 crore versus loss of Rs 289.3 crore.
- To invest Rs 75 crore in Meesho Groceries.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank (Q1, YoY)
- Net interest income up 28% to Rs 316 crore versus Rs 247 crore.
- Net profit up 113% to Rs 75.2 crore versus Rs 35.3 crore.
- Gross NPA at 6.60% versus 6.55% (QoQ).
- Net NPA at 1.27% versus 4.21% (QoQ).
- Provisions at Rs 36.7 crore versus Rs 62.1 crore (YoY).
- Provisions at Rs 36.7 crore versus Rs 41.3 crore (QoQ).
Spandana Sphoorty Financial (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Total income down 0.3% to Rs 303 crore versus Rs 304 crore.
- Net profit at Rs 11.9 crore versus loss of Rs 360.2 crore.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Total income up 27% to Rs 3,432 crore versus Rs 2,695 crore.
- Net profit at Rs 1,273 crore versus loss of Rs 221.3 crore.
NIIT Learning Systems (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 25.2% to Rs 565 crore versus Rs 451 crore.
- Ebitda up 2.8% to Rs 92.9 crore versus Rs 90.4 crore.
- Margin at 16.4% versus 20%.
- Net profit up 16.4% to Rs 57.4 crore versus Rs 49.3 crore.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 54% to Rs 1,310 crore versus Rs 851 crore.
- Ebitda up 49.4% to Rs 302.4 crore versus Rs 202.4 crore.
- Margin at 23.1% versus 23.8%.
- Net profit up 44.7% to Rs 180 crore versus Rs 125 crore.
Indosolar (Q1, YoY)
- Revenue down 64.9% to Rs 68.4 crore versus Rs 194.7 crore.
- Ebitda down 23.8% to Rs 48.5 crore versus Rs 63.6 crore.
- Margin at 70.9% versus 32.7%.
- Net profit down 68.6% to Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 116.8 crore.
Go Digit General Insurance (Q1, YoY)
- Total income up 8.3% to Rs 2,359 crore versus Rs 2,179 crore.
- Net profit down 37.5% to Rs 86.4 crore versus Rs 138 crore.
Indian Energy Exchange (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 11.4% to Rs 157.9 crore versus Rs 141.8 crore.
- Ebitda up 13.5% to Rs 130.9 crore versus Rs 115.3 crore.
- Margin at 82.9% versus 81.3%.
- Net profit up 11.6% to Rs 135 crore versus Rs 121 crore.
Infosys (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Revenue up 3.9% to Rs 48,211 crore versus Rs 46,402 crore.
- Ebit up 4.3% to Rs 10,163 crore versus Rs 9,743 crore.
- Margin at 21.08% versus 20.99%.
- Net profit down 8.6% to Rs 7,769 crore versus Rs 8,501 crore.
- Appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate.
- To appoint Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO from April 1.
Thyrocare Technologies (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 24.3% to Rs 240 crore versus Rs 193 crore.
- Ebitda up 33.8% to Rs 77.3 crore versus Rs 57.8 crore.
- Margin at 32.2% versus 29.9%.
- Net profit up 34% to Rs 52.2 crore versus Rs 38.9 crore.
International Gemmological Institute (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 23.2% to Rs 371 crore versus Rs 301 crore.
- Ebitda up 29% to Rs 224 crore versus Rs 173 crore.
- Margin at 60.3% versus 57.6%.
- Net profit up 31% to Rs 166 crore versus Rs 127 crore.
InterGlobe Aviation (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 19.9% to Rs 24,584 crore versus Rs 20,496 crore.
- Ebitda down 37.5% to Rs 3,267 crore versus Rs 5,226 crore.
- Margin at 13.3% versus 25.5%.
- Ebitdar down 34% to Rs 3,889 crore versus Rs 5,866 crore.
- Ebitdar margin at 15.8% versus 28.6%.
- Net loss at Rs 238 crore versus profit of Rs 2,176 crore.
Fineotex Chemical (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 174.7% to Rs 376.6 crore versus Rs 137.1 crore.
- Ebitda up 134.5% to Rs 59.1 crore versus Rs 25.2 crore.
- Margin at 15.7% versus 18.4%.
- Net profit up 54.8% to Rs 38.4 crore versus Rs 24.8 crore.
IIFL Capital Services (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Revenue up 10.2% to Rs 721 crore versus Rs 655 crore.
- Net profit up 60.5% to Rs 184.1 crore versus Rs 114.7 crore.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 12.6% to Rs 1,245 crore versus Rs 1,105 crore.
- Ebitda up 90% to Rs 221.7 crore versus Rs 116.6 crore.
- Margin at 17.8% versus 10.6%.
- Net profit at Rs 55 crore versus loss of Rs 13.8 crore.
Allied Blenders & Distillers (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 6% to Rs 979 crore versus Rs 923 crore.
- Ebitda up 3.5% to Rs 115.5 crore versus Rs 111.6 crore.
- Margin at 11.8% versus 12.1%.
- Net profit down 13% to Rs 49.2 crore versus Rs 56.6 crore.
Orient Cement (Q1, QoQ)
- Revenue down 6.7% to Rs 604 crore versus Rs 647 crore.
- Ebitda up 33.3% to Rs 144 crore versus Rs 108 crore.
- Margin at 23.8% versus 16.7%.
- Net profit up 40% to Rs 77 crore versus Rs 55 crore.
Seshasayee Paper & Boards (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Revenue down 6.9% to Rs 376 crore versus Rs 404 crore.
- Ebitda down 26.3% to Rs 87.2 crore versus Rs 118.3 crore.
- Margin at 23.2% versus 29.3%.
- Net profit down 26% to Rs 60.3 crore versus Rs 81.9 crore.
Ramco Systems (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 7.1% to Rs 172.7 crore versus Rs 161.3 crore.
- Ebitda down 12.8% to Rs 25.3 crore versus Rs 29 crore.
- Margin at 14.6% versus 18%.
- Net profit down 33.3% to Rs 60 lakh versus Rs 90 lakh.
- Appointed Gayathri R as CFO.
Route Mobile (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 9.7% to Rs 1,151.5 crore versus Rs 1,050 crore.
- Ebitda up 13.3% to Rs 105 crore versus Rs 93 crore.
- Margin at 9.2% versus 8.9%.
- Net profit up 17.7% to Rs 62.6 crore versus Rs 53.2 crore.
- Board declared first interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Stock Market Live: US Futures Trade Mixed In Asian Hours
S&P 500 futures were little changed, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.3%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by around 20 points.
Stock Market Live: Wall Street Falls As Technology Shares Decline
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 declined 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.2%, its steepest one-day fall since late June.
- Earnings from two technology companies added to selling pressure in semiconductor shares.
Stock Market Live: Gold Trades Near $4,050 As Bond Yields Rise
Gold traded near $4,050 an ounce after falling about 2% in the previous session as rising bond yields reduced demand. Australian and New Zealand government bonds also declined, tracking losses in US Treasuries.
Stock Market Live: ECB, Fed Rate Increase Expectations Gain Ground
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policymakers could consider another rate increase after keeping the deposit rate unchanged at 2.25%.
- Markets also raised expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate increase by September as energy prices continued to rise.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Tops $100, US Treasury Yields Hit Yearly Highs
Brent crude rose above $100 a barrel, raising concerns about renewed inflation. Higher oil prices pushed US Treasury yields to yearly highs and strengthened the dollar as traders increased bets that central banks would keep monetary policy tight for longer.
Stock Market Live: AI Spending Concerns, Geopolitical Tensions Weigh On Global Markets
Investors questioned whether spending by technology companies on artificial intelligence would generate enough earnings growth to support current valuations. Rising geopolitical tensions and energy costs also reduced risk appetite.
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