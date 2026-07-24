FDA Cracks Down On Pune Eateries: 30+ Inspected, Hotel Lokpriya, Tony Da Dhaba's Licences Suspended

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the licences of six prominent Pune eateries, including Hotel Lokpriya and Tony Da Dhaba, after a sweeping two-day inspection drive uncovered serious hygiene violations, officials said.

The FDA's Pune division inspected 36 hotels, restaurants and dhabas as part of a special statewide operation carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which the department seized adulterated and prohibited goods worth Rs 2,40,73,087 in total.

Six establishments in the division had their food licences suspended with immediate effect for gross violations of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) hygiene norms.

The List Of Hotels

Besides Hotel Lokpriya and Jai Sadguru Irani Chai and Snacks Centre, both located in Pune's Market Yard area, and Tony Da Dhaba in Kamshet, the FDA suspended the licences of Fountain Pure Veg in Alephata (Junnar), and Shalimar Udupi Veg and Surabhi Hotel and Bar in Vaduj, Satara, over unhygienic conditions and regulatory breaches.

Statewide, the FDA conducted 16 raids across Maharashtra over the two days, inspecting 68 hotels, restaurants and dhabas in all. Fourteen establishments were issued improvement notices, while 12 had their food licences suspended.

Among the most significant actions was the suspension of the licence of Kamal Caterers Private Limited, which runs the canteen at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) headquarters, after the operator failed to address 31 serious hygiene lapses flagged during an earlier inspection.

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How The Events Unfolded

The FDA's initial inspection on 8 June was followed by an improvement notice on 9 June, but the canteen management neither responded nor submitted a compliance report.

A follow-up inspection on 22 July found all 31 deficiencies unresolved, including a fly infestation in the kitchen, poor upkeep of equipment, and staff working without valid medical fitness certificates.

The FDA has warned that no food production or sale will be permitted at the canteen during the suspension period, failing which strict legal action would follow for operating without a valid licence.

Mitra Da Dhaba in Mumbai's Bhandup also had its licence suspended over similar violations.

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The Other Actions

Separately, the FDA registered six FIRs in cases involving the sale and transport of banned gutkha and pan masala, confiscating goods worth nearly Rs 9.90 lakh. Adulterated milk, dairy and other food items weighing 73,438 kg and valued at over Rs 2.30 crore were also seized.

The department has additionally launched a new artificial intelligence-based portal for citizens to lodge food-related complaints.

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