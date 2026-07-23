Tukaram Mundhe Cracks Down: Fly Infestation To Poor Hygiene — Why FDA Shut Down BMC Canteen

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the food registration certificate of Kamal Caterers Pvt., which operates at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, after repeated violations of food safety and hygiene norms, according to a report.

The action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after the caterer failed to address deficiencies flagged during inspections, NDTV reported.

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A first inspection performed on June 8 found several lapses related to hygiene, sanitation and food safety. The FDA issued an Improvement Notice on June 9, which the establishment received on June 16, instructing it to correct the deficiencies. However, the caterer neither submitted a written response nor a compliance report, according to the FDA.

During a follow-up inspection on July 22, food safety officers found that all 31 deficiencies listed in the improvement notice remained unresolved.

The violations included:

Fly infestation in the kitchen.

Poor hygiene in food handling areas.

Inadequate maintenance of equipment and premises.

Deficiencies in temperature control systems.

Absence of mandatory sanitation records.

Medical fitness certificates of employees not in the prescribed format.

Lack of FOSTaC training certificates for staff.

No records of internal or external food safety audits.

Failure to maintain mandatory food safety records.

The FDA also found that the medical fitness certificates of employees were not in the prescribed format, staff did not have the mandatory Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTaC) certificates and the establishment had failed to maintain records of internal and external food safety audits and other statutory food safety documentation.

After the findings, the FDA suspended the caterer's food registration certificate with effect from July 22.

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During the suspension period, Kamal Caterers will not be allowed to purchase, prepare, manufacture, sell or distribute food. The regulator said food safety officers have been directed to keep the premises under regular surveillance.

The FDA warned that if the establishment continues food business during the suspension, it will be treated as operating without a valid registration, which could invite legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, according to the report.

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