Infosys Skips Dividend Announcement Amid Fall In Q1 Net Profit

Infosys Ltd. skipped the announcement of a dividend for the quarter ended June 30 2026, amid a 8.6% fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,769 crore sequentially, from Rs 8,501 crore, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday.

The revenue save a 3.9% uptick to Rs 48,211 crore, compared to the previous quarter's Rs 46,402 crore. The earnings before interest (EBIT) increased by 4.3% to Rs 10,163 crore, compared to the preceding quarter's Rs 9,743 crore. The EBIT margin expanded to 21.08% from 20.99%.

Infosys Q1 FY27 Results Highlights (Cons,QoQ)

Revenue rose 3.9% to Rs. 48,211 crore versus Rs. 46,402 crore.

EBIT rose 4.3% to Rs. 10,163 crore versus Rs. 9,743 crore.

Net profit fell 8.6% to Rs. 7,769 crore versus Rs. 8,501 crore.

EBIT margin stood at 21.08% versus 20.99%.

Infosys Stock Price Movement

Share price of Infosys Ltd. saw a 0.45% downturn to Rs 1,047.40, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.53% decline of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 1,046.90, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,052.10. During today's trading session, Infosys Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,032.00 to Rs 1,058.50.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 982.40 and a high of Rs 1,728.00. On the performance front, Infosys Ltd. share price is down 33.48% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Infosys Ltd. is Rs 6.34 Lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 15.94.

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