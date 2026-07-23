Govt Orders Suspension Of Mobile Internet Services Near Jantar Mantar Until 12 AM

The Centre ordered the suspension of mobile internet services within a 1.5 km radius of Jantar Mantar from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. according to reports on Thursday. The site has been used by protestors, along with the Cockroach Janta Party to protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam.

The order was passed in exercise of the power conferred by clause (b) of sub-section (2) of section 20 of The Telecommunication Act, 2023. Along with clause (b) of sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 and sub-rule 1 of Rule 3 of The Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024.

As per the text of the order, The Union Home Secretary deemed the order to be in the interest of public safety and averting public emergency, which was addressed to the Commisioner of Delhi Police, New Delhi.

"It is necessary and expedient so to do in the interest of public order and for preventing incitement to the commission of any offence, hereby direct to suspend the mobile internet services (all technologies) with effect from 16:00 hours on 23rd July, 2026 to 24:00 hours on 23rd July, 2026 at and around a radius of 1.5 Kms of Jantar Mantar, New Delhi," the order read.

(This is a developing story.)

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