Mumbai Rains: School Holiday In MMR, Thane, Palghar On Friday After IMD 'Orange' Alert?

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Friday, parents and students are closely watching for any announcement on school and college closures, particularly in Palghar and Thane districts.

The IMD has forecast heavy to heavy rainfall at a few places in Palghar, accompanied by strong winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph.

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For Thane, the weather agency has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations, with similar wind speeds expected during the day.

The alert has fuelled speculation over whether authorities will suspend classes on Friday.

Schools in Palghar remained closed on Thursday after adverse weather conditions, prompting expectations that a similar decision could be considered if rainfall intensifies.

As of Thursday evening, however, no official notification has been issued by the district administrations of Palghar, Thane or Mumbai declaring a holiday for schools or colleges on Friday.

School closures in Maharashtra are typically announced by district collectors or local authorities after assessing the latest weather conditions, rainfall intensity, waterlogging and public safety concerns.

Until such an order is issued, educational institutions are expected to function as scheduled.

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Authorities are likely to continue monitoring the evolving weather situation overnight before taking any decision, if required.

Parents and students have been advised to rely only on official announcements from the district administration, civic authorities or their respective schools, and avoid acting on unverified messages circulating on social media regarding a possible holiday.

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