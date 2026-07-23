School Holiday Today: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Palghar Thane As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains?

An IMD orange alert has been issued for Palghar and Raigad on Thursday, with heavy downpours and strong winds forecast over the next few hours.

The IMD has forecast wind speeds reaching 50 to 60 kmph in both districts alongside intense rainfall across various parts of the Konkan region. Authorities are urging residents to stay cautious, as weather conditions could shift rapidly. The IMD had issued red alert for Palghar on Wednesday.

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Keeping in view with the weather conditions, the Palghar district administration has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and other educational institutions on Thursday, July 23, 2026. The District Information Office, Palghar, said on X, "Holiday declared for all medium schools and colleges in Palghar district on Thursday, 23.07.2026."

The closure has been ordered as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, teachers and non-teaching staff amid the anticipated severe weather conditions.

Since no such alert has been issued for Mumbai, educational institutions will remain fully functional unless weather conditions deteriorate significantly or an official notification is released. The Maharashtra government has given district collectors and deputy commissioners to take immediate decisions on school closures depending on the rain conditions, a report in The Economic Times stated.

The BMC has advised parents, students and educational institutions to stay updated through official advisories issued by the civic body, the IMD and district authorities. Residents have also been urged to remain cautious, monitor weather updates regularly and follow safety guidelines as monsoon conditions continue across the region.

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