Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On July 23

Gold Rate Today: The price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,46,370 per 10 grams in India, while silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,27,690 per kg at 7:40 am on Thursday, 23 July, according to data from bullions.co.in.
Gold Price Today in India
In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,46,370 per 10gm while 22K gold was at Rs 1,34,173 per 10gm. During the past week, the yellow metal has gained over 3.96% from Rs 1,40,790 per 10 gm of 24k gold as of 16 July 2026. Over a year, the previous metal rose by 46.4%.
Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices on Thursday, closely followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
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City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
- Mumbai: Rs 1,46,100 per 10gm
- Delhi: Rs 1,45,850 per 10gm
- Chennai: Rs 1,46,530 per 10gm
- Kolkata: Rs 1,45,910 per 10gm
- Bengaluru: Rs 1,46,220 per 10gm
- Hyderabad: Rs 1,46,330 per 10gm
Here are 22K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
- Mumbai: Rs 133,925 per 10gm.
- Delhi: Rs 1,33,696 per 10gm.
- Chennai: Rs 1,34,319 per 10gm.
- Kolkata: Rs 1,33,751 per 10gm.
- Bengaluru: Rs 1,34,035 per 10gm.
- Hyderabad: Rs 1,34,134 per 10gm.
Silver Price Today
Silver 999 fine prices on Thursday stood at Rs 2,27,690 per kg at the India level, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,10,613 per kg. During the past week, silver prices rose by more than 5.4%, while in the past year, it surged over 96%.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
- Mumbai: Rs 2,27,270 per kg
- Delhi: Rs 2,26,880 per kg
- Chennai: Rs 2,27,930 per kg
- Kolkata: Rs 2,26,970 per kg
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,27,450 per kg
- Hyderabad: Rs 2,27,630 per kg
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