PM Modi's Big Message To Students Amid Protest: 'Those Who Harm Youth's Future Won't Be Spared'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in the examination paper leaks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

This is a developing story



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.