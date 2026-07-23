IndiGo Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch, Share Price Performance

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on July 23. Investors will closely watch the airline's profitability, passenger traffic, yields and management commentary amid fluctuating aviation fuel prices and strong travel demand.

Here's everything you need to know about IndiGo's Q1FY27 results schedule.

IndiGo Q1 Results: Date, Time And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 16, IndiGo said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 23 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Results will be available around 4 p.m. IST on July 23 at the company's website.

The company has not indicated that its board will consider an interim dividend along with the Q1FY27 results.

IndiGo Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Passenger traffic and load factor

Yield trends

Impact of ATF prices

Outlook for FY27

Capacity expansion and aircraft deliveries

IndiGo Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 23 at 5 p.m. IST to discuss the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

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Primary Number: +91 22 6280 1311/ +91 22 7115 8212

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IndiGo Share Price History

Shares of IndiGo have declined 2.56% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has gained 2.30% in the past month and 5.18% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is up 0.97%, while it has fallen 13.04% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 6,232.50 apiece on the NSE on Aug. 18, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,895.20 apiece on March 23, 2026.

IndiGo Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q1FY27.

IndiGo Q4FY26 Results

IndiGo slipped into a net loss in Q4FY26 despite a marginal increase in revenue, primarily due to foreign exchange losses and higher costs.

IndiGo reported a 1.29% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 22,438.40 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 22,151.90 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net profit declined by 182.70% YoY to a net loss of Rs 2,536.90 crore in Q4FY26 from a profit of Rs 3,067.50 crore in Q4FY25.

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