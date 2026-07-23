Where India's PE/VC Money Goes: Maharashtra, Karnataka Corner 57% Between Them

The Indian economic engine is running at a remarkable pace, yet private equity and venture capital are incredibly selective about where they park their funds. A recent assessment sheds light on a stark reality within India's investment landscape: just two states dominate the capital influx, as per a Niti Aayog report.

If you are tracing the flow of smart money, all roads lead to Maharashtra and Karnataka. As per the Niti Aayog, together, these heavyweights secure a massive 57% of the nation's PE/VC investments.

Maharashtra: The Undisputed Leader



When it comes to drawing in capital, Maharashtra stands at the absolute forefront. The state captures an impressive 35% of all PE/VC investments across the country. This commanding lead is primarily driven by its outstanding performance in the business climate pillar.

Innovation Drivers: It boasts 1,033 Atal Tinkering Labs, representing 10% of India's total, which actively fosters local entrepreneurship.

Economic Health: With a strong Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) per capita of Rs 216,710, the financial foundations here are incredibly solid.

Karnataka: The Innovation Hub



Hot on Maharashtra's heels is Karnataka, cementing its undeniable reputation as India's premier technology and startup epicentre.

Significant Inflows: In 2024 alone, the state attracted Rs 1.29 lakh crore in PE/VC funding.

National Contribution: This colossal figure translates to roughly 22% of the total PE/VC investments in India.



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Where Other States Stand



Beyond the top two, the investment landscape reveals a sharp regional divergence. While the top five states—Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu—collectively pull in roughly 85% of total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, the rest of the country paints a highly varied picture.

Punching Above Weight: Haryana stands out positively by recording the highest PE/VC investments as a percentage of its GSDP across all states and Union Territories.

Struggling to Attract Capital: Conversely, resource-rich states like Chhattisgarh struggle to gain traction, capturing a mere 0.02% of the all-India PE/VC capital inflow. The gap widens further for the northeastern states, which combined receive less than 1% of the national FDI.

The Regional Divide



This intense concentration highlights a broader narrative in investment flows. While national reforms set the stage, states must actively compete for private capital. Maharashtra and Karnataka are currently winning the race by offering the exact reliability and technological infrastructure that investors crave.

For the rest of the country, the message is clear: capturing venture capital attention requires building a relentless, investor-first environment from the ground up.

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