IPO GMP Today: Indo-MIM vs. Lohia Corp vs. Xtranet Technologies; Up To 38% Listing Gains Indicated

The IPOs of Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies are currently open for subscription, with investors closely tracking grey market premiums (GMP) for listing cues. While Indo-MIM continues to command the highest unofficial premium, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies are also trading above their issue prices in the grey market.

Among the three issues, Indo-MIM continues to lead the grey market with a GMP of Rs 187, implying a premium of over 38%, while Xtranet Technologies and Lohia Corp indicate gains of around 10% and 8%, respectively.

IPO Price Band GMP Expected Listing Premium Indo-MIM Rs 461-485 Rs 187 38.56% Lohia Corp Rs 404-425 Rs 36 8.47% Xtranet Technologies Rs 120-127 Rs 13 10.24%

IPO Important Dates

The subscription window for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies will close next week. Investors can bid for shares in these IPOs from July 23 to July 27.

Allotment of shares for the three IPOs is proposed to be finalised on July 28. Shares of the three companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

Here's a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Indo-MIM IPO stood at Rs 187 per share on July 23. It indicates a listing price of Rs 672 apiece at a premium of 38.56% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The Indo-MIM IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 3,811.21 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.03 crore shares worth Rs 499.10 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 6.83 crore shares amounting to Rs 3,311.21 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 461 and Rs 485 per share.

Indo-MIM is a specialist in manufacturing precision engineering components via metal injection molding (MIM) technology.

Lohia Corp IPO GMP Today

The GMP for the Lohia Corp IPO stood at Rs 36 per share on July 23, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 461 apiece, at a premium of 8.47% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.

The Lohia Corp IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,101.28 crore. It comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.59 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 404 and Rs 425 per share.

Established in 2023, Lohia Corp operates as a global supplier of machinery for the technical textiles industry. Its product portfolio focuses on equipment for manufacturing polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and raffia bags.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Xtranet Technologies IPO stood at Rs 13 on July 23. It indicates a listing price of Rs 140 apiece at a premium of 10.24% on the upper limit of the price band.

The Xtranet Technologies IPO is a book build issue of Rs 166.80 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.31 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 120 and Rs 127 per share.

ALSO READ: Lohia Corp IPO GMP Signals 9% Listing Premium On Day 1 Of Subscription

Since its inception in 2002, Xtranet Technologies has grown into an integrated IT solutions provider, delivering enterprise software, digital transformation services, proprietary technology platforms, and technology partnerships to businesses across industries.

Among the three ongoing IPOs, Indo-MIM continues to enjoy the strongest grey market sentiment with an implied listing premium of more than 38%, while Xtranet Technologies and Lohia Corp indicate more modest gains. Investors, however, should note that GMP is unofficial and can change before listing.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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