BMC Canteen At Headquarters In Mumbai Sealed After FDA's Crackdown; Contractor Fined Rs 50,000

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday has ordered the immediate closure and sealing of the canteen operating inside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters following serious hygiene and food safety violations, accordinf to NDTV reports.

The action was initiated after a fly was reportedly found in a glass of buttermilk served at the canteen. FDA officials subsequently conducted a detailed inspection of the premises lasting nearly five hours.

Following the inspection, the FDA issued a stop-business notice to the canteen operator, Kamal Caterers, citing unhygienic conditions and violations of food safety regulations.

The BMC's health and labour departments also imposed a combined penalty of Rs 50,000 on the contractor.

The crackdown forms part of an ongoing food safety enforcement drive across Mumbai under Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Similar action was recently taken against the canteen at KEM Hospital and several other prominent food establishments in the city.



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