Honeymoon Murder: Supreme Court Cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail In Raja Killing Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled key accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail in the case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale reasoned that the respondent's (Sonam) enlargement on bail could hinder the ongoing trial in the matter. However, the Court has said Sonam could file an application seeking bail before the trial court if the trial does not conclude within six months.

“We are inclined to observe that continued enlargement on bail of the respondent (Sonam Raghuvanshi) at this stage might hinder the ongoing trial. In such a matter we are inclined to set-aside the bail order.. The respondent has been given two weeks to Surender. In the event of trial not concluding within six months the respondent can submit an application seeking bail”, the Court noted, as per news agency ANI.

The apex court said in the event of trial not proceeding and concluding within six months, Sonam is at liberty to file a fresh bail application.

ALSO READ: 'Falsely Implicated': Sonam Raghuvanshi Tells SC She Is Wrongly Accused In Raja Murder Case

Yesterday, a bench of justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale were hearing a plea filed by the Meghalaya government challenging the bail granted to Sonam.

"How do you explain your conduct? Their (police) case is that you along with deceased went to that place. The occurrence took place where he was attacked and died. What did you do thereafter? That's the primary issue. Secondly, regarding the grounds of arrest, did you raise it at the earliest point of time? the bench observed. The law officer said Sonam was fully aware of the reasons for her arrest.

The accused, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in June last year in connection with the killing of her businessman husband Raja Raghuvanshi. The couple had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23 last year. Subsequently, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge on June 2, 2025. The police has alleged that Sonam conspired with hired assailants to kill her husband for financial gains.

ALSO READ: 'Raja Is Back': Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Victim Raja Raghuvanshi's Family Welcomes Newborn

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