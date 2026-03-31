'Raja Is Back': Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Victim Raja Raghuvanshi's Family Welcomes Newborn

'Raja is back', declared the family of Meghalaya honeymoon murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi, after the birth of a newborn in the family exactly nine months after the crime took place.

Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered by his wife Sonam during their honeymoon in the hill state.

The day on which Raja was murdered was Gyaras, called the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight. Exactly nine months later, on the same day and at nearly the same time, a baby boy was born, the family told Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Son Hridaan Heads To US For Film Studies, Gets Into University of Southern California

On Sunday, the victim's family welcomed the baby boy of his elder brother Sachin Raghuvanshi with the sign ‘Raja Is Back'.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja's brother, asserted, “God has sent Raja back to us,” as the timing was seen as a divine sign and not just a coincidence.

“Whatever transpired was God's will. Raja's birth has brought some relief to our family after months of grief," said Uma Raghuvanshi, Sachin's mother, adding that the baby responded to the name as if he recognised the family long before.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

The crime took place last year on May 23, when the newlywed couple went for their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Soon, Raja went missing along with his wife Sonam. Initially, both families thought that the police had not been able to trace them.

The case started to unfold when wife Sonam surrendered in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur — around 1000 km away from Meghalaya — in the early hours of June 9, 2025, after suddenly appearing at a dhaba.

Also Read: Face-Check: Could Barack Obama Be Arrested Over Russia Hoax Claims?

Raja's body was recovered near the Weisawdong Falls in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on June 2, 2025.

The probe revealed the involvement of Sonam in the murder, who acted as the mastermind in the planning with the help of four other men.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.