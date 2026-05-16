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Vodafone Idea Q4 Results: Telco Swings To Profit On One-time Gain, ARPU Rises

The Average Revenue Per User increased to Rs Rs. 190 from Rs. 175, showing an increases of 8.3% YoY.

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Vodafone Idea Q4 Results: Telco Swings To Profit On One-time Gain, ARPU Rises
The Average Revenue Per User increased to Rs Rs. 190 from Rs. 175, showing an increases of 8.3% YoY.
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Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 swung to a profit of Rs. 51,970 crore from a loss of Rs. 5,286 crore sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

This was partly due to the added one-time gain from the reassement of the Adjusted Gross Revenue.

The Average Revenue Per User increased to Rs Rs. 190 from Rs. 175, showing an increases of 8.3% YoY (year-on-year), according to the firm's press release.

Revenue from operations rose 0.1% to Rs 11,332 crore from Rs 11,323 crore in the previous quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 4,889 crore, up 1.5% from Rs 4,817 crore in Q3FY26. 

Ebitda margin was at 43.1% for the quarter under review, compared to 42.5% in the previous quarter.

Vodafone Idea FY26 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

  • Net Profit Of Rs. 51,970 crore Vs Loss Of Rs. 5,286 crore
  • Revenue Up 0.1% At Rs. 11,332 crore Vs Rs. 11,323 crore
  • Ebitda Up 1.5% At Rs. 4,889 crore Vs Rs. 4,817 crore
  • Ebitda Margin At 43.1% Vs 42.5% QoQ

The telecom firm will also avail the issuance of upto 430 crore warrants for each equity share through the Aditya Birla Group arm Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd., Singapore. This will be undertaken at an issue price of Rs 11 per warrant, aggregating up to Rs 4,730 Crore on a preferential basis.

Share price of Vodafone Idea Ltd., saw a 0.15% decrease to trade at Rs 12.95 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.19% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea Fundraising: Aditya Birla Group Commits $500M Infusion

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