Q4 Results Next Week: BEL, ITC, BPCL, LIC, Ola Electric, Bikaji Foods, Lenskart, Honasa Consumer And More

More than 550 companies will announce the results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, next week. Investors and analysts will look forward to the results to understand how the companies fared in the January-March quarter. Several of the companies have also scheduled an earnings call to discuss the results with investors and analysts. Big names scheduled to announce their Q4FY26 results next week include Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), ITC, LIC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and GAIL.

List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings Next Week

May 18: Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Astral, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Ola Electric Mobility, DOMS Industries, Triveni Turbine, Timken India, Zydus Wellness, GE Vernova T&D India, GNFC, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC), Afcons Infrastructure, JSW Cement.

May 19: Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Zydus Lifesciences, Mankind Pharma, PI Industries, RITES, BASF India, Borosil, Fine Organic Industries, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Karnataka Bank, MapmyIndia, PNC Infratech, Prince Pipes and Fittings, PG Electroplast, Godawari Power and Ispat, Trident, Hatsun Agro Product.

May 20: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bosch, Grasim Industries, Jubilant FoodWorks, Samvardhana Motherson International, Honeywell Automation India, Lenskart, Protean eGov Technologies, Metro Brands, Medplus Health Services, TeamLease Services, Garware Technical Fibres, JK Lakshmi Cement, Action Construction Equipment.

May 21: Aurobindo Pharma, ITC, Emami, GAIL (India), ICRA, LG Electronics India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures), Page Industries, Prestige Estates Projects, Ramco Systems, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Repco Home Finance, Sun TV Network, VA Tech Wabag, WeWork India Management, Ashoka Buildcon, Bikaji Foods International, Honasa Consumer.

May 22: Colgate-Palmolive (India), Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Info Edge (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Century Plyboards (India), The Ramco Cements, Indigo Paints, TTK Prestige, Star Cement, Talbros Engineering, TVS Electronics.

May 23: Divi's Laboratories, JK Cement, Captain Polyplast, HBL Engineering, India Pesticides, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Universal Cables.

Indian Oil Corporation Q4FY26 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated May 4, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 18 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors may also consider the recommendation of a final dividend, if any, for FY 2025-26.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4FY26 Results: Date

Bharat Petroleum Corporation will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on May 19 to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

BEL Q4FY26 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated May 7, BEL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 19 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

ALSO READ: NHPC Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 71%, Margins Decline; Dividend Declared

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