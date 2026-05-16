Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Live Online?

The second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan comes with plenty at stake after Bangladesh's historic win in the series opener in Dhaka. Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 104 runs to register their first-ever Test victory over Pakistan at home. This gave them a major boost in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings.

The win helped Bangladesh climb to sixth place in the WTC points table, overtaking Pakistan, who slipped to seventh. Both teams now have one win each from three matches in the ongoing cycle. But Bangladesh are ahead due to a better points percentage after suffering only one loss compared to Pakistan's two losses. Bangladesh currently have a PCT of 44.44, just behind India's 48.15, while Pakistan are at 33.33.

WATCH: Winning moment when Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 104 runs

Pakistan are likely to receive a big boost ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh, with batter Babar Azam expected to return after missing the series opener due to a knee injury. With Pakistan trailing 0-1 in the series, the visitors will be under pressure to win the second Test and avoid a series defeat against subcontinent rivals Bangladesh.

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Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Date

The second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin on Saturday, May 16. The five-day match is scheduled to end on Wednesday, May 20.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Time

The second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time in Bangladesh, which is 9:30 a.m. IST.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Venue

The second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Live Streaming

The second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be livestreamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has also shared the global broadcast and live-streaming details for fans worldwide through its official social media handles.

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Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Amite Hasan, Litton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Pakistan: Shan Masood (C), Abdullah Fazal, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Amad Butt, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Noman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

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