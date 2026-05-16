US-Iran War Live News Updates: Israel, Lebanon Extend Ceasefire By 45 Days As Washington Talks Conclude

US-Iran War Live News Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the US-Israel-Iran geopolitical conflict on Saturday, May 16. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates on the US-Iran ceasefire talks, Trump-XI meeting, and other developments from the Middle East conflict throughout the day.

Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire last month but have been struggling to thrash out a lasting peace pact. Talks mediated by Pakistan have been suspended since Iran and the US each rejected the other's latest proposals last week.

Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, which normally handles about one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil and gas supply, to most shipping after the US and Israel began their war on Iran in February.

Israel and US have cut short two previous rounds of talks with Tehran in the past 13 months by launching campaigns of air strikes on Iran. The issues holding up negotiations between the two sides include Iran's nuclear ambitions and its control of the Strait of Hormuz.

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