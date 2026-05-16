US-Iran War Live News Updates: Israel, Lebanon Extend Ceasefire By 45 Days As Washington Talks Conclude

US-Iran War Live News Updates: The two sides announced a ceasefire in April but are struggling to hold a peace pact.
34 minutes ago
May 16, 2026
US-Iran War Live News Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the US-Israel-Iran geopolitical conflict on Saturday, May 16. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates on the US-Iran ceasefire talks, Trump-XI meeting, and other developments from the Middle East conflict throughout the day.
Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire last month but have been struggling to thrash out a lasting peace pact. Talks mediated by Pakistan have been suspended since Iran and the US each rejected the other's latest proposals last week.
Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, which normally handles about one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil and gas supply, to most shipping after the US and Israel began their war on Iran in February.
Israel and US have cut short two previous rounds of talks with Tehran in the past 13 months by launching campaigns of air strikes on Iran. The issues holding up negotiations between the two sides include Iran's nuclear ambitions and its control of the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran War Live Updates: Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days
US-Iran War Live Updates: Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days on conclusion of US talks
Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire that has tamped down the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, as two days of talks facilitated by Washington concluded on Friday with an agreement to hold further meetings in the coming weeks.
"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on X, adding that the talks aimed at settling decades of conflict between the two countries were "highly productive." The ceasefire was set to expire on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the US-Israel-Iran geopolitical conflict on Saturday, May 16. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates on the US-Iran ceasefire talks, Trump-XI meeting, and other developments from the Middle East conflict throughout the day.