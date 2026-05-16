Israel, Lebanon Agree To 45-Day Ceasefire Extension After US Talks Conclude

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire that has controlled the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, as two days of talks facilitated by the US concluded on Friday, May 15 with an agreement to hold further meetings in the coming weeks. "The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on X, adding that the talks aimed at settling decades of conflict between the two countries were "highly productive." The ceasefire was set to expire on Sunday.

The Lebanese and Israeli delegations issued positive statements about the ttalks, their third meeting since Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2, three days into the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Israel's bombing campaign and ground invasion into Lebanon's south displaced some 1.2 million people, before US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire last month following initial talks between the two countries' ambassadors in Washington.

Hezbollah and Israel have continued to trade blows, with hostilities focused in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces are occupying a self-declared security zone. The US-led mediation between Lebanon and Israel has emerged in parallel to diplomacy aimed at ending the Iran conflict. Iran has said ending Israel's war in Lebanon is one of its demands for a deal over the wider conflict. Lebanon's delegation, which is attending despite objections from Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah, has prioritized a cessation in hostilities in the talks. Israel says Hezbollah must be disarmed as part of any broader peace agreement with Lebanon.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.