NHPC Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 71%, Margins Decline; Dividend Declared

State-run power producer NHPC Limited reported a strong rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, driven by higher revenue growth, though operating margins came under pressure during the period.

The company posted a 71.4% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 1,464 crore in Q4, compared with Rs 854 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 20% to Rs 2,816 crore against Rs 2,347 crore a year ago, reflecting improved generation and operational performance.

However, Ebitda remained largely flat during the quarter, slipping marginally by 0.7% to Rs 1,196 crore from Rs 1,205 crore in the year-ago period.

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As a result, Ebitda margin contracted sharply to 42.5% from 51.3% last year, indicating higher operating costs and pressure on profitability at the operating level despite the strong increase in revenue.

NHPC Dividend

Alongside its earnings announcement, NHPC Limited also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.10 per equity share for shareholders.

The proposed final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.4 per share already paid by the company during the financial year.

The company said the final dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting and, if approved, will be paid within the statutory timeline.

NHPC Share Price Today

The quarterly results were declared by NHPC after the market hours. The company's shares were trading lower during the session, with the scrip falling as much as 2.22% during the day to Rs 76.71 apiece on the NSE. It settled 2.12% lower at Rs 76.79 apiece, compared to a 0.19% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The company's shares have fallen 11.59% in the last 12 months and 3.38% on a year-to-date basis.

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