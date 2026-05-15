Tata Steel Q4 Results: Profit Up 9%, Revenue Tops Rs 63,000 Crore; Dividend Declared

Tata Steel Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 rose nearly 9% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The tata-group steel maker posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 2,926 crore compared to Rs 2,689 crore in the previous quarter.

Besides this, the steel manufacturer has also declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share of face value Rs 1 each. The record date to determine eligible shareholders has been set as Friday, June 12, 2026.

If approved, the dividend will be paid on or from Monday, July 6, 2026, the company informed.

Tata Steel's revenue from operations came in at Rs 63,270 crore, up 11% from Rs 57,002 in the preceding quarter.

Follow all the live earnings updates here.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 19.9% to Rs 9,829 crore from Rs 8,200 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

On the operational front, Ebidta margin expanded to 15.5% from 14.4% in the third quarter of FY26.

Separately, the company has also announced plans of acquiring 23% stake in TM International Logistics Ltd for Rs 335 crore.

Tata Steel Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit rises 8.8% to Rs 2,926 crore versus Rs 2,689 crore.

Revenue rises 11% to Rs 63,27- crore versus Rs 57,002 crore.

Ebitda rises 19.9% to Rs 9,829 crore versus Rs 8,200 crore.

Margin at 15.5% versus 14.4%.

To pay final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

To acquire 23% stake In TM International Logistics Ltd For Rs 335 crore.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.