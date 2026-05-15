IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Goes Berserk As LSG Cruising Vs CSK - Watch

Mitchell Marsh produced one of the most explosive starts of IPL 2026 as Lucknow Super Giants tore into Chennai Super Kings during their chase of 188 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 15. Opening alongside Josh Inglis, Marsh dominated the powerplay and brought up a breathtaking half-century in just 21 balls before eventually falling for a stunning 90 off just 38 deliveries.

The Australian all-rounder's most destructive passage came in the fifth over against Anshul Kamboj. Marsh launched four consecutive sixes and ended the over with a boundary to take 28 runs off it and firmly shift the momentum towards LSG.

Marsh had already signalled his intent at the start of the chase against Mukesh Choudhary, thumping three boundaries in the first over. By the end of the powerplay, LSG had stormed to 86/0, with Marsh unbeaten on 56 off just 22 deliveries.

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Together, Marsh and Inglis put together a rapid 135-run opening partnership off just 70 balls that effectively put the chase beyond CSK's control. The pair were finally split apart in the 12th over when Choudhary got rid of Inglis (36 off 32 balls)

Marsh followed his opening partner to the dugout on the very next delivery, as his stay at the crease was cut short in unfortunate fashion. Nicholas Pooran drove a full delivery from Choudhary straight back towards the bowler, who managed to get fingertips onto it before the ball crashed into the stumps at the non-striker's end. Marsh was caught short of safety, ending a sensational innings on 90.

Despite missing out on a hundred, Marsh's 38-ball blitz left LSG firmly in command of the chase and dealt a major blow to CSK's hopes of strengthening their playoff push.

Chennai entered the match fifth on the table with 12 points and needing a win to move into the top four. LSG are already eliminated as they sit bottom of the table with just three wins from their 11 games this season.

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