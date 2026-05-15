Govt Imposes Rs 3/Litre Excise Duty On Petrol Exports, Trims Levy On Diesel, ATF

The Centre has imposed a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) of Rs 3 per litre on export of petrol, with effect from May 16, according to an official notification issued on Friday. The duty, reviewed on a fortnightly basis, presently stood as nil.

The SAED on diesel exports, however, has been trimmed to Rs 16.5 per litre from Rs 23 at present, and the same on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been reduced to Rs 16 from Rs 33 a litre. The revised rates will remain in force for the next fortnight beginning May 16, 2026.

The government clarified that there is no change in excise duty rates on petrol and diesel meant for domestic consumption. Export levies on petroleum products were first introduced on March 27 in the wake of the West Asia crisis to ensure adequate domestic fuel availability and discourage excessive exports amid elevated global crude prices.

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The latest revision comes after a series of duty adjustments over recent fortnights. Earlier, export duties on diesel and ATF were significantly higher at Rs 55.5 per litre and Rs 42 per litre, respectively, before being gradually reduced. Petrol export duty had remained nil until the latest notification.

The fortnightly revisions are linked to fluctuations in international crude oil and fuel prices, with the Centre aiming to strike a balance between maintaining domestic supply and managing export incentives for refiners. The move also comes at a time when oil marketing companies continue to face pressure from elevated crude prices and capped domestic retail fuel rates.

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