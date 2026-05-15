Watch: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Take Bike Ride In India For Rs 25

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has talked about his personal experience using Uber's bike service in India. In a promotional video, he is seen using the app to book an Uber bike.

Khosrowshahi jumps behind the rider and travels to his destination as soon as the ride arrives. The video was used to promote Uber's bike rides, which start at just Rs 25.

The CEO cleverly connected the idea of Divine's popular song "Kaam 25" from the Netflix series Sacred Games with the low price for a playful twist.

"Bike Helmet Daam Pachchis Hai! ("Rides at just 25 Rupees"!)." was the caption he added to the photo.

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During his trip to India, Khosrowshahi had other transportation experiences.

Additionally, he rode the Delhi Metro and posted about it on social media. As he rode the Blue Line from the Delhi Secretariat to Jor Bagh, he said the metro system was "fast, affordable, and reliable."

Dara explained how users can now purchase Metro tickets through Uber.

"Millions of people take the Metro to go to work, play, or go and see family, and now you can get that experience with a few taps on the Uber app," he added.

Additionally, Uber's connectivity with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) allowed him to enter the station using a QR code produced on the app, as seen in the video.

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"Got a real feel of the Delhi pulse," he remarked after finishing the ride. It moved quickly. It was reasonably priced. It was trustworthy. It was fantastic.

Additionally, he emphasised Uber's increasing integration with India's public transportation systems by pointing out that the app has already been used to book over 10 million metro rides in the nation.

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