'Real Feel Of The Delhi Pulse': Uber CEO Takes Metro From Secretariat To Jor Bagh, Shares Video

Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi took a ride on the Delhi Metro Rail network during his India visit, describing the experience as “fast,” “affordable,” and “absolutely awesome.”

Khosrowshahi travelled from Delhi Secretariat to Jor Bagh on the Blue Line metro and documented the journey in a video shared on LinkedIn and X. Wearing a traditional Modi jacket, the Uber CEO demonstrated how commuters can now book metro tickets directly through the Uber app using QR-code access enabled by the Open Network for Digital Commerce integration.

“Millions of people take the Metro to go to work, play, or go and see family, and now you can get that experience with a few taps on the Uber app,” Khosrowshahi said in the video.

See The Post Here:

After completing the journey, he added: “Got a real feel of the Delhi pulse. It was fast. It was affordable. It was reliable. It was absolutely awesome.”

Khosrowshahi said Uber's long-term strategy extends beyond cab aggregation and aims to integrate multiple transport options, including autos, two-wheelers, buses and metro systems, into a single mobility platform.

“More modes. Less friction. Better cities,” he wrote on LinkedIn, adding that more than 10 million metro rides have already been booked through the Uber app in India.

The metro ride came during Khosrowshahi's five-day India visit, where he also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss investment plans and Uber's expansion strategy in the country.

Uber partnered with DMRC and ONDC in May 2025 to enable metro ticket bookings within the app in Delhi using UPI-based payments and QR-ticket access.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.