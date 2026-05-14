8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM Seeks Govt Endorsement For 3.83-Fitment Factor, Rs 69K Minimum Wage Demands

The staff side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), or NC-JCM, has urged the Centre to endorse its key recommendations before the 8th Pay Commission, including a 3.83 fitment factor and a minimum pay of Rs 69,000 for central government employees.

“The Government of India have constituted 8th Central Pay Commission and the Staff Side of the National Council (JCM) have submitted Answers for the 18 Questions asked by the 8th CPC and also submitted our Memorandum on the Common Service Matters of the Central Government Employees which includes Minimum Pay, Fitment Factor, Rate of Increment, Promotion Policy, on Allowances, On Advances, Facilities, withdrawal of NPS & UPS and also the demands of existing Pensioners,” the staff side said in its memorandum.

“We request that the Government may support the various demands raised by the Staff Side in its Memorandum. We also request the Cabinet Secretary to impress upon the 8th CPC to have regular interaction with the Staff Side National Council (JCM) and also the constituent organisations of the National Council (JCM) from different Ministries including Railways, Defence, Finance, Postal and CAG etc,” it added.

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The memorandum, submitted to the Department of Personnel and Training, consolidates demands from employee and pensioner unions represented by the NC-JCM. The staff side has proposed a minimum salary of Rs 69,000, a fitment factor of 3.83 for employees and pensioners, annual increments of 6%, and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for recruits after Jan. 1, 2004.

Apart from pay-related demands, the staff side also urged the government to widen the scope of the 8th Pay Commission's Terms of Reference to address pending pension-related issues.

“Government may consider for inclusion of the existing pensioners to revision of Pension, and other issues like restoration of commuted portion of pension, enhancement of pension etc and the restoration of old pension scheme etc in the Terms of reference of 8th CPC,” the memorandum said.

On pension-related demands, the staff side also pushed for implementation of Parliamentary Standing Committee recommendations.

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“Staff Side insisted to implement the recommendations of Parliamentary Standing Committee on enhancement of Pension every five years, to increase FMA to Rs.3000/- PM for pensioners and to establish CGHS wellness Centre in all Districts,” it said.

According to the memorandum, the Cabinet Secretary directed that pension enhancement and Fixed Medical Allowance proposals be referred to the 8th CPC, while the Health Ministry may examine expansion of CGHS wellness centres.

The NC-JCM has also proposed rationalising the current 18 pay levels into seven, guaranteeing at least five promotions during a 30-year service period, revising pensions every five years, increasing maternity leave to 240 days, and revising HRA slabs to 40%, 35% and 30% linked to dearness allowance.

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