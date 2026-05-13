8th Pay Commission: Unions On Same Page? Comparing Three Fitment Factor, Increment, Minimum Pay Demands

The need for a significant revamp of salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees and pensioners has united employee bodies as the 8th Pay Commission moves into an active phase of consultations and deliberations.

The specifics vary , reflecting their own workforce priorities, goals, and industry-specific problems, even though the general direction of the demands is still the same. The employee unions have requested a minimum basic pay of Rs 65,000-69,000 per month,

The staff side of National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have demanded a mimimum wage of Rs 69,000, whereas the Maharashtra Old Pension organisation has demanded Rs 65,000 per month.

Again, in the case of fitment factor, NCJCM and AIDEF are on the same page, who are demanding a 3.833 fitment factor, while MOPO has asked for a 3.8 fitment factor.

In case of pay structure reforms, a unified, streamlined, and greatly expanded pay matrix is being proposed based on the 8th Pay Commission demands made by employee unions, particularly the NC-JCM, with a primary focus on raising salaries to Level 13 to fight inflation while MOPO proposes rationalisation of pay levels and AIDEF demands include cadre restructuring and skill-based pay.

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Also, the NC-JCM has called for a 6% annual increment, MOPO asks for 5%, and AIDEF has simply demanded improved progression-linked increments.

These suggestions are anticipated to be crucial in influencing the Commission's discussions in the upcoming months, particularly since the 8th Pay Commission is anticipated to present its recommendations by the middle of 2027.

The main areas of focus for the staff side of NC-JCM include systemic changes to inflation-indexed structures, nutrition-linked wages, and unified pay matrices.

One of the main requests of the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation is pension revival, which is followed by DA guarantees, increases in HRA and TA, and more extensive social security expansion.

The AIDEF is sector-specific and focuses on skill-based pay advancement, technical cadre reorganisation, and defence civilian hazards. The federation has recommended a closer connection between pay scales and technical abilities and educational credentials. Workers with 10+2, ITI, diplomas, shorthand, or technical qualifications may be placed higher than those with matriculation qualifications in Pay Scale-1.

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