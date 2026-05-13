Did UP Govt Recommend Two-Day WFH For Offices In Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow? Advisory Sparks Buzz

Amid growing concerns over the West Asia crisis and rising fuel consumption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for austerity measures across the state, including a push for work-from-home arrangements and reduced use of official vehicles.

Referring to a high level review meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath, The Economic Times reported that the Chief Minister directed that unnecessary vehicles be removed from government convoys and ordered a 50% reduction in the fleets used by ministers, including his own, with immediate effect.

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According to the statement, the state government is also considering issuing an advisory for offices with large workforces to adopt work-from-home for two days a week.

Official meetings, seminars and workshops, particularly in the Education Department and state secretariat, have been advised to shift to virtual mode wherever possible.

To reduce fuel consumption during peak hours, the CM suggested staggered office timings and promoted greater use of Metro services, public transport, cycling, car-pooling and electric vehicles.

He also proposed observing a weekly “No Vehicle Day,” urging ministers, MPs, MLAs, government employees, students and citizens to participate in the campaign by using public transport at least once a week.

The Chief Minister has appealed to people to conserve electricity by limiting unnecessary lighting in homes, offices and commercial establishments, especially after 10 p.m.

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He also advised citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel for the next six months and encouraged organising weddings and events within the country.

The directives were issued days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to adopt fuel-saving and austerity measures.

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