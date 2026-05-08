8th Pay Commission: Rs 1.1 Lakh To Rs 9.57 Lakh—How Salaries Will Rise If Union's Fitment Factor Plea Gets Nod

To formulate its report for the increase in central government employees' salaries and pensions, the 8th Pay Commission is currently holding meetings to seek inputs from stakeholders.

The minimum wage might rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000 if the staff unions' request for a fitment ratio of 3.83x is approved.

The National Council's staff side (Joint Consultative Machinery) proposed a minimum basic wage of Rs 69,000 and a fitment factor of 3.83 during the first official engagement, which took place in New Delhi between April 28 and April 30. If approved, this would result in a 283% increase in basic pay and pensions, which is sharply greater than the 2.57 factor set under the 7th Pay Commission.

The Government of India formally established the 8th Pay Commission by a Gazette Notification on November 3, 2025, with an official implementation date of January 1, 2026, to update salary structures for Central Government employees and pensioners. The commission, which is chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has 18 months to produce its report. Final implementation is anticipated in 2027.

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Citing growing inflation, employee unions contend that the current pay structure is no longer in line with actual costs, especially in urban India, and this demand is part of a larger movement for a fundamental reset of compensation.

They have sought 3.83 as the suggested fitment factor. Accordingly, the basic minimum wage will rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000.

The implementation, as per this multiplication unit, would considerably raise wage levels across all pay categories and represent a considerable departure from the current arrangement.

Crucially, retirees will also receive proportionate gains as pensions are also revised based on the same fitment factor.

Here's the how the salaries will rise if the fitment factor of 3.83 is accepted.

At the first stage:

Level 1: Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000

Level 2: Rs 19,900 to Rs 76,217

Level 3: Rs 21,700 Rs to 83,111

Level 4: Rs 25,500 Rs to 97,665

Level 5: Rs 29,200 to Rs 1,11,836

For those at higher levels:

Level 6: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,35,582

Level 7: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,71,967

Level 8: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,82,308

Level 9: Rs 53,100 to Rs 2,03,373

After accounting for financial limitations, the final recommendations can be lower.

Notably, there are over 50 lakh central government employees and 69 lakh retirees who will receive the benefits.

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