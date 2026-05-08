KKR, DC IPL 2026 Qualification Scenario: Finn Allen Century Keeps Knight Riders Alive In Playoff Race

Kolkata Knight Riders kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a crushing eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. The win not only handed KKR a massive net run rate boost but also kept their qualification destiny firmly in their own hands heading into the final phase of the league stage.

Finn Allen was the star with the bat for the Knights, smashing a breathtaking unbeaten 100 off just 47 deliveries, his first century in the IPL. The Kiwi batter completely dismantled Delhi's bowling attack, hammering five fours and 10 sixes in a brutal display of power-hitting.

Chasing 143, KKR were reduced to 31/2 after the early dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. But Allen immediately shifted momentum, first stabilising the innings before exploding through the middle overs.

With just 2 runs needed for victory and six needed for his maiden IPL ton, Allen sealed the chase and got to his milestone with a maximum in the 15th over, wrapping up the win with 34 balls to spare.

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Cameron Green played the perfect supporting role at the other end, remaining unbeaten on 33 off 27 balls in an unbroken 116-run partnership that completely shut DC out of the contest.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals failed to capitalise on a strong start after collapsing dramatically in the middle overs. Pathum Nissanka provided a quick start with a fluent 50 off 29 balls, while KL Rahul added 23 off 14 in an aggressive powerplay phase. However, DC slipped from 74/2 to 89/5 in the space of four overs as KKR's spinners tightened control.

Sunil Narine (1/17) and Anukul Roy (2/31) dictated the middle phase, before Kartik Tyagi shone in the death to finish with 2/25. Ashutosh Sharma's late 39 off 28 balls helped Delhi push their total to 142/8.

KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario

The result gives KKR a major lift in the playoff race after an inconsistent campaign. More importantly, the emphatic margin of victory significantly improves their net run rate, which could prove decisive in a tightly packed mid-table battle.

KKR's qualification route remains straightforward, they likely need to win all of their remaining four league matches to stay in control of their playoff destiny.

With four matches remaining, KKR is well positioned to dictate their own fate. They have a maximum possible points tally of 17, which would virtually guarantee a playoff spot.

KKR Remaining Fixtures:

May 13: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away - Raipur)

May 16: vs Gujarat Titans (Home - Eden Gardens)

May 20: vs Mumbai Indians (Home - Eden Gardens)

May 24: vs Delhi Capitals (Home - Eden Gardens)

DC Playoff Qualification Scenario

For Delhi Capitals, however, the defeat leaves their campaign hanging by a thread. DC are now stranded on eight points after a disastrous run of five consecutive defeats at home, with only three league games remaining.

Their maximum possible tally is now 14 points, meaning they must win every remaining fixture and rely heavily on net run rate swings and favourable results elsewhere to keep their playoff hopes alive.

DC Remaining Fixtures:

May 11: vs Punjab Kings (Away - Dharamshala)

May 17: vs Rajasthan Royals (Home - Arun Jaitley Stadium)

May 24: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Away - Eden Gardens)

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 points table stands after KKR vs DC.

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 7 4 0 14 0.737 2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 10 6 3 1 13 0.571 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 10 6 4 0 12 1.234 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 6 4 0 12 0.51 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 5 5 0 10 0.151 7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 10 3 7 0 6 -0.934

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