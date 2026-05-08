Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Wins FWA Footballer Of The Year Award — Check Past 10 Winners

Bruno Fernandes has been named the Football Writers' Association's Men's Footballer of the Year after a standout campaign with Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder has been one of the club's most influential performers this season, delivering eight goals and 20 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The Manchester United captain is also within touching distance of the Premier League's single-season assist record, sitting one shy of the 20 assists mark set by Thierry Henry (2002/03) and later matched by Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20).

Fernandes has played a major role in United's revival under interim manager Michael Carrick, helping the club remain firmly in contention for a top-three finish in the Premier League and a return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

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Although the Red Devils are set to finish another campaign without silverware, their improved league performances have been largely driven by the captain's consistency and leadership.

The award marks a significant personal milestone for Fernandes, who becomes the first Manchester United player to receive the FWA men's honour since Wayne Rooney won it in 2010. Since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020 for a reported fee of £67.7 million, Fernandes has established himself as one of the club's most important figures. Earlier this season, he also completed his 300th appearance for United.

Interestingly, Fernandes' long-term future at Old Trafford had appeared uncertain only a year ago. Reports suggested club officials were willing to allow the midfielder to leave if he accepted a lucrative proposal from Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. However, the 31-year-old rejected the offer and also turned down interest from several European clubs to continue with Manchester United.

List Of Past 10 FWA Men's Footballer Of The Year Winners

Season Player Club 2024-25 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2023-24 Phil Foden Manchester City 2022-23 Erling Haaland Manchester City 2021-22 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2020-21 Rúben Dias Manchester City 2019-20 Jordan Henderson Liverpool 2018-19 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 2017-18 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2016-17 N'Golo Kanté Chelsea 2015-16 Jamie Vardy Leicester City

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Fernandes remains contracted with the club until 2027, with an option for an additional year. Given his performances this season, speculation is already growing that United could look to reward him with a fresh long-term contract despite ongoing efforts by co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to reduce the club's wage bill.

The midfielder, however, stated last year that he does not intend to discuss his future until after the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

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