Railway Ministry Gives In-Principle Nod To New Station Between Thane And Mulund

The railway ministry has granted in-principle approval for the construction of a new suburban railway station between Mulund and Thane, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

He shared on social media a letter from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

There was a long pending demand of local political leaders that a suburban railway station be developed on the land of the government mental hospital for the convenience of passengers.

In the letter addressed to Fadnavis, Vaishnaw said in-principle approval has been accorded for the proposed station.

It would give a new boost to connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the CM said in a post on X, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for the approval.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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